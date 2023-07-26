Woman accused in grisly North Shore murder tells jurors her ex-boyfriend was solely responsible

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman accused of murdering a housekeeper on Oahu’s North Shore testified in court on Tuesday and said that her ex-boyfriend is solely responsible for the killing.

This comes a day after the husband and daughter of the victim took the stand for the second time.

Hailey Dandurand said she first moved to Hawaii in early 2017 to attend Kapiolani Community College.

She first met Brown in August of that year and said soon after that; their relationship took a turn.

She described him as controlling, physically abusive, and often threatened to kill her and members of her family.

The couple ended up homeless, and she said on Dec. 7, 2017, they broke into the Pupukea vacation home to look for food.

Dandurand said the violence started when the couple heard a noise, and Brown pulled out his machete.

She testified that she was in another room of the house when Boinville, a housekeeper hired to clean the home, was attacked.

“I was scared that if I tried to leave, he would kill me next,” said Dandurand. “I walked around the corner, and Stephen was standing there with a machete in his hand,”

“He had blood on his shirt, and on the floor in front of him, there was a woman that I’ve never seen before.”

Dandurand said it appeared Boinville was alive, but barely. Dandurand said Brown forced her to tie up the victim as he hit Boinville on the head with a hammer.”

While I was doing that, he struck her in the head multiple times in the back of the head with a hammer, I believe,” said Dandurand.

Boinville’s then 8-year-old daughter Makana was outside in her truck at the time.

She testified on Monday that Brown brought her in, and he and Dandurand tied her up and taped her mouth.

But on Tuesday, Dandurand said Brown tied her up by himself before they left the house through a window and drove off in a stolen gold truck.

More than five years later, Brown, who’s already been convicted of murder, is due to be sentenced in August. Dandurand will soon find out if the jury considers her his partner in crime.

The trial resumes on Thursday at 9 a.m.

