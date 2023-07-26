Honolulu mayor signs bill requiring bars, nightclubs to carry life-saving overdose treatment

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed Bill 28 Tuesday, which will require the overdose antidote, Narcan, to be available in Oahu bars and restaurants that serve alcohol.

The Mayor signed the bill at the Lei Stand in downtown Honolulu.

The Liquor Commission will provide “free starter doses” for all liquor licensees, and the city will use some of its opioid settlement funds to buy replacement doses.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi says that this bill is introduced to combat the battle against fentanyl.

“The very fact that we had to introduce this bill in the battle against fentanyl is really unprecedented. Fentanyl represents a threat to people’s lives unlike anything we’ve seen before in our war against drugs,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

Honolulu is the first major U.S. city to require Narcan in high-risk venues.

Director of Honolulu EMS Jim Ireland says there has been a rise in fentanyl overdose cases.

“Unfortunately, in the last two weeks, we are seeing an uptick in cases where before we were getting maybe one case a week, now we’re back up to 2 to 3 overdose cases a day,” said Director of Honolulu EMS Jim Ireland.

Dr. Ireland says the majority of people who overdosed do not know they’re ingesting fentanyl.

