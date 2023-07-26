Tributes
Healthier Hawaii: Cleft and Cranial Facial Awareness Month

Dr. Joan Meister, director of the Cleft and Craniofacial Clinic at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and children, tells us more about cleft lip.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:17 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - July is Cleft and Cranial Facial Awareness Month!

Dr. Joan Meister, director of the Cleft and Craniofacial Clinic at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and children, tells us more about cleft lip.

She also shares the treatment plans doctors provide for addressing the issue and the long-term support they provide for families.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

