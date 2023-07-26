Healthier Hawaii: Cleft and Cranial Facial Awareness Month

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - July is Cleft and Cranial Facial Awareness Month!

Dr. Joan Meister, director of the Cleft and Craniofacial Clinic at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and children, tells us more about cleft lip.

She also shares the treatment plans doctors provide for addressing the issue and the long-term support they provide for families.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.