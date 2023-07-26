‘The Rock’ poses as a hotel waiter to surprise a very special fan

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson learned some waiter etiquette on Sunday to give one of his biggest fans the surprise of a lifetime.

The movie star surprised 12-year-old Luna Perrone — who is currently battling a rare bone cancer — and her family at the Hotel Bel Air.

Johnson had told Perrone’s family that he would set up lunch for her, but also told them that he would not be able to attend the lunch in person. But turns out, that was just a setup for the big surprise.

“Luna is so special. She’s one of the strongest girls on the planet. She’s been battling cancer for a few years now and I’m going to take her food out to her and surprise her,” Johnson said in an Instagram video.

The Hawaii native said on Instagram that he’s had some cool jobs in his life, but “being Luna’s waiter might just be the coolest.”

“I was speechless,” Perrone said on her Instagram.

Even after lunch, the surprises didn’t end there.

The Rock also gifted Perrone and her family tickets to Disneyland for the day.

The young fan said she had finally met her hero.

