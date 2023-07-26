Former person of interest in love triangle murder takes the stand as trial continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the Eric Thompson murder trial continues, prosecutors questioned a man Tuesday once considered a person of interest in the death of Jon Tokuhara.

Daryl Fujita was the ex-boyfriend of a woman Tokuhara was seeing before he was shot to death at his acupuncture clinic in Waipahu last year.

Police eventually determined he had a tight alibi and there was no evidence linking him to the murder. But he did admit to deleting data from his cell phone before talking to police.

“I don’t think it looks suspicious to me because I’m not like that, but I guess under circumstances now, I can understand it,” Fujita said. “But at the time, it’s like not really, I mean, I just do it.

“Even on my work phone, I delete all my stuff.”

Investigators zeroed in on Thompson after seeing the extent of the affair between his wife and Tokuhara and discovering surveillance evidence they say traces him to the crime scene.

The trial resumes Wednesday morning.

