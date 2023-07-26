First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with few showers to stay through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect the breezy trade wind weather to continue through the weekend, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka areas.

Total rainfall will be light as a persistent subsidence inversion caps cloud and shower development.

The leeward side of the Big Island will see a diurnal pattern of mostly clear skies in the morning and then increasing clouds and scattered showers each afternoon before clearing again overnight.

No significant incoming swell will allow for the continuance of small surf along all shores this week.

Small, medium to slightly longer period southern swells will support small surf along many south-facing shores. A nice long fetch of upstream fresh trade flow will keep small and choppy surf in place along eastern exposures for the foreseeable future.

