Crime prevention at center of discussion in Central Oahu community meeting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City leaders, including HPD Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan met with Central Oahu families Tuesday night to talk about crime prevention and community safety.

More than a hundred people from the Mililani-Waipio area got updates on crime statistics and city programs.

Residents brainstormed proposals to strengthen their reporting and crime prevention systems.

Some want more police officers but Chief Logan said the department is doing all it can to fill shortages, but they need the public’s help.

“It’s one of those things that’s difficult to judge,” said Logan. “But we know that helping a community to solve problems instead of having HPD solve their problems, I think is a better conduit to helping a community.”

State Rep. Trish La Chica of District 37 says safety is a high priority in the community.

“Clearly this is top of mind,” she said. “And as a mom raising two kids, similar to many parents in our community. It’s a very high priority to us.”

Chief Logan also said he’s working with federal agencies to reduce the number of guns in the community.

