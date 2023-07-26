Tributes
Consolidated Theatres announces it will shutter another location

Consolidated Theatres announced Tuesday that it will close its location at the Koko Marina...
Consolidated Theatres announced Tuesday that it will close its location at the Koko Marina Center in Hawaii Kai after its last scheduled show on July 30.(Consolidated Theatres)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:37 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just a few weeks after Consolidated Theatres closed its Maui location, the company is shuttering another site ― this time on Oahu.

Consolidated announced Tuesday that it will close its location at the Koko Marina Center in Hawaii Kai after its last scheduled show on Sunday.

Theater officials say the decision was made after taking into account current market conditions.

They also evaluated how past and current movies were doing in the theater.

Consolidated Theatres Regional Manager Rod Tengan hopes to continue providing entertainment across Oahu, despite the upcoming closure.

“Despite a myriad of challenges faced by the exhibition industry from the unprecedented pandemic, we are honored to be recognized as an industry leader in Hawaii, and want our loyal audiences to know that our commitment to serving you, and delivering the highest quality entertainment, remains our top priority,” Tengan said, in a statement.

The location said that each movie-goer who visits during July 28 to July 30 will receive a free popcorn as well as Mahalo Day ticket pricing, which is $7 for a seat all day.

During their closing weekend, guests will also be able to take an old movie poster from the theater’s library, while supplies last.

Employees are being given a chance to pursue jobs at other Consolidated Theatres locations.

