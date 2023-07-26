City Council eyes big tax break for homeowners who have a landfill for a neighbor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While the Honolulu City Council is looking for ways to soften the bite of a property tax spike for homeowners, it’s also considering a tax break for another reason: To make amends for those who have to live with a landfill as their neighbor.

Manuel Anduha is among those who could benefit.

He’s lived for 45 years in his home on Mohihi Street. The sprawling PVT construction waste landfill borders the street — separated by a tall dust screen.

Under the council proposal, all property taxes would be waived for homes within a mile of PVT.

“Any tax break or anything that’s offered especially for the people of the Waianae coast, Nanakuli area – I think its beneficial for the people,” Anduha said.

At a council Budget Committee hearing Tuesday, the idea was also supported by the Ironworkers Union and Nanakuli safety advocate Ed Werner.

“People that live in that community been overwhelmed and suffered,” Werner said. “The hundreds of trucks pass my home.”

But City Finance Director Andrew Kawano warned about the cost — and the precedence.

“There are going to be other community groups who are going to want the same thing,” Kawano said. “For sewage treatment plants, being for convenience centers and other situations where you have high traffic, possibility for dust. Where is it gonna end once we do one?”

Council Chair Tommy Waters is pushing Bill 39 — not only for PVTs neighbors but potentially for the new municipal landfill site the city is now looking for.

“We are not talking about a lot of people here that are going to be impacted but it’s just a gesture that we are making that we appreciate the fact that you are willing to do this,” Waters said.

If approved, the tax exemption for landfill neighbors may not have major impact for most residents. Many of the neighbors of PVT landfill are Hawaiian Homeland or rental property.

For DHHL properties, the savings would only be the $300 minimum they pay now. And it’s not clear fee simple property owners would share their savings with tenants.

Manuel Anduha sees the break as payback for the financial impact the landfill has already had.

“Your property tax is still rising and rising,” Anduha said. “People want to sell they look at this and so ‘Oh wait, I don’t want to buy this in this area; I am next to a landfill.”

The council Budget Committee kept the bill alive, noting it will need more study and discussion.

As written it would provide the break even for decades after a landfill closes.

