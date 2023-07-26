Brush fire closes portion of Route 190 on Hawaii Island; no structures threatened

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire has closed a portion of Route 190 in both directions on Hawaii Island, authorities said Wednesday.

The closure was reported around 8:20 a.m.

Police said Route 190 remains closed between the 20 and 21 mile markers in the Puu Lani Ranch area.

Drivers are advised to use Queen Kaahumanu Highway as an alternate route.

Officials say no structures are being threatened at this time and updates will be provided once they become available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

