Board of Water Supply urges residents to conserve water by growing ‘unthirsty’ plants

Lau also talks about the board's annual "Unthirsty Plant Sale" returning in August for those wanting to build their home garden.
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:15 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu residents will soon be given the chance to grow beautiful plants at home, while reducing their outdoor water consumption.

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Board of Water Supply is finally bringing back a popular event: the Unthirsty Plant Sale, on Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The plant sale will be held at the Halawa Xeriscape Garden on Iwaena Street.

Admission is free to the public.

The 3-acre garden — where the plant sale will be held at — showcases a live display of “unthirsty” or drought-tolerant plants, including native species.

The event will be focused on xeriscaping, which looks at creative ways to reduce outdoor water use through efficient landscaping. The process includes many guidelines to maintain a drought-tolerant garden, including growing “unthirsty” plants, using mulch and installing proper irrigation.

Opportunities to shop for different types of drought-tolerant plants from local plants vendors will be available to the public at the event.

The plant sale will also have multiple educational booths, free composting and workshops.

Board of Water Supply Manager and Chief Engineer Ernie Lau encourages residents to continue growing “unthirsty” plants in Hawaii, despite current obstacles.

“Since the Red Hill water contamination crisis, all of us are much more aware of the need to do our part to conserve water, but that doesn’t mean we have to give up raising plants and enjoying our own gardens,” Lau said.

The plant sale will feature an array of drought-tolerant plants, which will help Hawaii to conserve its precious water supply.

Some include the Amaryllis, Pedilanthus, Tithymaloides and Stephanotis plants.

Current members of the nonprofit organization The Friends of Halawa Xeriscape Garden will also have 8:30 a.m. entry to the plant sale and receive a 10% discount on plant purchases.

Attendees are urged to park on Iwaena Street and catch a free shuttle to the garden. Shuttles will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more information about the upcoming plant sale, contact (808) 748-5315 or click here.

