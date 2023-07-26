An Iolani graduate is spreading aloha to the other side of the globe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Iolani graduate is spreading aloha halfway around the world!

25-year-old David Diebold from Mililani spent 9-months in Ghana as a Fullbright Fellow.

He was awarded the prestigious fellowship after graduating from Santa Clara University with a Bioengineering degree.

Diebold spent most of his time in Accra researching ways to improve healthcare through technology as a biomedical engineer.

He worked twice a week at an afterschool program in Kokrobite, a small fishing village, coaching soccer using donated balls and equipment from Santa Clara University and teaching young students about Hawaii.

”The entire first class was just where Hawaii was, and kind of what foods we eat, and what things look like, what the culture is like,” said Diebold.

The country in West Africa is about 10,000 miles away from the Hawaiian Islands. “Very, very few people in Ghana have ever heard of Hawaii. They don’t really think about the islands when they think about the U.S.

”Before his trip, Diebold sought guidance from Kumu Kukaho’omalu Souza, the kumu at Halau Iolani, to find out the best way to teach students hula and the Hawaiian culture.

”The biggest challenge was the language barrier. We would start each day writing on the board a phrase in English and then translate it into Hawaiian,” explained Diebold.

The students got really excited when Diebold showed them videos of the Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo and were eager to learn hula.

“They were super interested; they were hooked right away! I was fortunate to study hula for about five years when I was going to school at Iolani,” said Diebold.

“It started out with just doing footwork, then after that, it was just a lot of dancing.”The students caught on fast. Diebold showed them how to perform kahiko and auana. They learned the basics, including uwehe and ami.

“By the end, they had the song memorized because we danced it so many times,” said Diebold.

After their performance in front of the school, the cultural lessons continued with a special delivery from Oahu.

”My mom tried to send me a package, and the package took all nine months to get there,” said Diebold.

“Inside was some spam, some rice, and some seaweed.”

Diebold’s Ghanaian co-workers got to make and eat their first spam musubi! Some loved it, while others couldn’t get used to the taste.

Before he bid aloha, Diebold shared a special message with the Kokrobite villagers.

“No matter where you go, anywhere in the world, remember to keep aloha in your heart and never forget where you came from, okay?”

Diebold is back home in Hawaii now. He’ll be working at a California surgical robotic development company and applying to medical school to become a doctor.

“It was an incredible experience. They got to learn about a place that I don’t think they would have otherwise. Just like in Hawaii, just like anywhere you go in the world, people are mostly interested in being happy and taking care of their family, and it’s very much the case there.”

