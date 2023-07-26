17-year-old catches 104-pound ulua while freediving off Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A teen from Kauai made the catch of a lifetime while freediving on Tuesday.

Seventeen-year-old Elijah Wehner shot a 104-pound ulua while diving off the south shore of Kauai.

His mother said this has been something he’s been wanting to catch for some time.

“I’m proud is an understatement,” she said. “It is pretty impressive for his age or any age. His passion is diving and goes out almost every day.”

The Wehner family said they are from the island and grew up in these waters.

