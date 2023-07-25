WATCH: Doorbell cam captures sweet greeting between 2 Mililani besties before sleepover

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Most doorbell cameras are meant to catch crooks but one in Mililani caught something quite the opposite.

Two BFF’s had a sweet greeting at the door before their first-ever sleepover commenced.

“I missed you!... Nice to meet you!” exclaimed 6-year-old Mazzy and 4-year-old Lacie as they ran toward each other for an embrace.

What came after was a wholesome exchange of compliments.

“Do you like my new dress?” asked Mazzy as she pointed toward her maroon-colored floral dress. “Yeahh!” responded Lacie.

The besties couldn’t get enough of their too cute outfits and bows, and neither can we.

