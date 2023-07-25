Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Waikiki church resumes free lunch program despite opposition from mayor

Saint Augustine By The Sea resumes free lunch program despite opposition from Mayor
Saint Augustine By The Sea resumes free lunch program despite opposition from Mayor(No courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:55 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waikiki church that said it was ending its daily lunch giveaway is once again serving free meals.

Recently, Saint Augustine By The Sea said Mayor Rick Blangiardi asked the church to stop the food line at the side gate on Ohua Avenue.

The community had complained that the free food attracts homeless people, criminals, and drug users.

The church has moved the distribution onto its property to continue feeding those in need.

“The solution, after all, the overwhelming responses we got last week, is to bring them back on the property. And that’s what we’ve done. And so this works much better for us. And also give them a sense that they belong here,” Pastor of St. Augustine by the Sea, Lane Akiona said.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi says he’s received many complaints from businesses and residents over the years.

He’s concerned that continuing the pantry could pose long-term challenges in the area and he’ll be monitoring the church’s operations.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two divers in their 20s apparently drowned early Sunday after getting into trouble in waters...
Investigation continues into diving tragedy off Oahu’s North Shore that left 2 men dead
Honolulu police investigating an attempted murder case in Ala Moana area
22-year-old seriously injured in shooting outside Honolulu bar
Police say two masked men held up the Little Caesars pizza shop on Kaneohe Bay Drive on...
2 suspects sought after armed robbery at pizzeria in Windward Oahu
Car plows into Mililani Foodland, first responders on scene
3 injured after car plows through entrance of Mililani grocery store
A record-breaking catch was reportedly made at this year's Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Angler hooks massive 1,000-pound tiger shark

Latest News

Alicia Jean Nakamura
Hawaii woman charged after allegedly trying to strangle 4-year-old
Wallace Tahutini
Hawaii man charged with attempted murder following brutal attack
Diving victims Rupert Babauta and Raymond Tudela were brothers-in-law and coworkers at an Oahu...
Loved ones, colleagues mourn 2 divers who apparently drowned off Oahu’s North Shore
In a historic return, Queen Liliuokalani’s Royal Standard is on public display at Washington...
A moment in Hawaiian history: Queen Liliuokalani’s royal standard welcomed home