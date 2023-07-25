Waikiki church resumes free lunch program despite opposition from mayor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waikiki church that said it was ending its daily lunch giveaway is once again serving free meals.

Recently, Saint Augustine By The Sea said Mayor Rick Blangiardi asked the church to stop the food line at the side gate on Ohua Avenue.

The community had complained that the free food attracts homeless people, criminals, and drug users.

The church has moved the distribution onto its property to continue feeding those in need.

“The solution, after all, the overwhelming responses we got last week, is to bring them back on the property. And that’s what we’ve done. And so this works much better for us. And also give them a sense that they belong here,” Pastor of St. Augustine by the Sea, Lane Akiona said.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi says he’s received many complaints from businesses and residents over the years.

He’s concerned that continuing the pantry could pose long-term challenges in the area and he’ll be monitoring the church’s operations.

