Tased Hawaii Island robbery suspect out of jail despite a slew of new charges

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:53 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man tased by police during an alleged robbery is now out of jail on Hawaii Island, according to officials.

A judge granted supervised release for Derick Camacho this morning despite objections from prosecutors.

The 21-year-old is charged with kidnapping, robbery, theft, burglary, and stealing a vehicle, said officials.

Authorities said officers tased Camacho when they found him dragging a man in a store that was allegedly being burglarized last Thursday in Ocean View.

Officials say Camacho is due back in court next month.

