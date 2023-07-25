Tributes
Suspect charged with murder in Oahu bar shooting makes first court appearance

Myron Takushi
Myron Takushi(Honolulu Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:13 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The man accused in a murder at the Twenty-12 sports bar made his initial court appearance Monday.

44-year-old Myron Takushi is charged in the shooting death of William “Kono” Dahlin inside the McCully Street bar last Wednesday.

Officials say he is also facing terroristic threatening charges and several other firearm offenses.

He’s being held on one million dollars bail, said officials.

Friends say Dahlin was a 1992 graduate of Roosevelt High School.

“It was shocking for that to happen to somebody like him,” said Russell Cleaver, a friend of the victim. “He always had a smile on his face.”

William “Kono” Dahlin
William “Kono” Dahlin(family)

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. at the 20 Twelve Honolulu sports bar located near the corner of South Beretania Street and McCully Street.

Bail set at $1M for suspect charged with murder in Oahu bar shooting

HPD said officers responded to a “weapons call” after someone had been reportedly shot inside a liquor establishment. Responding officers found the victim on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Investigators said witnesses told police the shooter and the victim got into an argument, which then escalated. Officials said the victim was shot multiple times before the suspect fled the scene.

Officers performed CPR until EMS crews arrived and took the man to the hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

