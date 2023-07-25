Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police investigating after teen apparently drowned while spearfishing on Hawaii Island

Police said it happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. when crews responded to a report of a missing...
Police said it happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. when crews responded to a report of a missing spearfisherman near Hokulia public beach access.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:58 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating after a teen apparently drowned at a beach in Kailua-Kona on Monday.

Officials identified the victim as 17-year-old Yohan Choi.

Police said it happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. when crews responded to a report of a missing spearfisherman near Hokulia public beach access.

Authorities said four spearfisherman went into the water at 1:30 p.m. but three hours later, only three of them made it back to shore.

A search was conducted and officials said the teen was found unresponsive on the ocean floor.

He was brought to the shore where CPR was preformed, but efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

Paramedics brought Choi to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two divers in their 20s apparently drowned early Sunday after getting into trouble in waters...
Investigation continues into diving tragedy off Oahu’s North Shore that left 2 men dead
Diving victims Rupert Babauta and Raymond Tudela were brothers-in-law and coworkers at an Oahu...
Loved ones, colleagues mourn 2 free divers who apparently drowned off Oahu’s North Shore
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family said.
‘She was going to be a beautiful mom’: Family mourns young woman who died during childbirth
Police tape has blocked off Kapahulu Avenue at the scene of the barricade Friday afternoon.
Armed suspect in hours-long standoff with police is charged
Police are currently looking for a masked man who tried to sprint out of the Pearl City Home...
Another brazen theft at Home Depot on Oahu captured on camera

Latest News

HNN News Brief (July 25, 2023)
Diving victims Rupert Babauta and Raymond Tudela were brothers-in-law and coworkers at an Oahu...
Loved ones, colleagues mourn 2 free divers who apparently drowned off Oahu’s North Shore
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Early Weather Report - Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Sweet and adorable greeting between two Mililani best friends before sleepover
WATCH: Doorbell cam captures sweet greeting between 2 Mililani besties before sleepover