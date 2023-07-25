Police investigating after teen apparently drowned while spearfishing on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating after a teen apparently drowned at a beach in Kailua-Kona on Monday.

Officials identified the victim as 17-year-old Yohan Choi.

Police said it happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. when crews responded to a report of a missing spearfisherman near Hokulia public beach access.

Authorities said four spearfisherman went into the water at 1:30 p.m. but three hours later, only three of them made it back to shore.

A search was conducted and officials said the teen was found unresponsive on the ocean floor.

He was brought to the shore where CPR was preformed, but efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

Paramedics brought Choi to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

