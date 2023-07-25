Loved ones, colleagues mourn 2 divers who apparently drowned off Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities still don’t know what led to the deaths of two experienced free divers early Sunday morning off Oahu’s North Shore.

Raymond Tudela, 32, and 28-year old Rupert Babauta were brothers-in-law and coworkers at a Windward Oahu auto dealership.

Their boss is vowing to find help for their families.

News of the deaths stunned their coworkers at Windward Auto.

Dealership owner Jerry Romano said the loss is hard to fathom.

“They were just getting their life started,” Romano said.

“They both had two beautiful families, four children in one and two children in the other, and that’s six children now fatherless, and it just breaks my heart.”

Babauta, who coworkers called RJ, worked for Windward Auto for 12 years — since he was a teenager. He recruited his brother-in-law, Tudela, who started in the lube shop about six months ago. On Monday, photographic and floral memorials went up in the dealership.

“If you knew RJ, you knew Ray. They were workers, and they were workers with a positive attitude and jokesters and had fun at work, and it wasn’t even work for these guys,” Romano said.

Romano’s pastor, Rick Stinton of New Hope Kailua, was at the dealership counseling employees in their grief. But Romano said they were also comforted by continuing the work.

“I’m very proud, you know, the team comes together and ... we were thinking about closing service today,” Romano said. “People just wanted to work. People wanted to keep it going.”

Along with the dealership’s support, Romano is encouraging the community to donate to the family’s GoFundMe page to help with funeral and other expenses.

“We just want to do everything within our power to help, help these families,” Romano said.

The two men were free diving, apparently spear fishing, near Velzyland off Oahu’s North Shore early Sunday and were reported missing hours after going out. A dive light led rescuers to one and then the other was found later. Both were dead underwater.

Veteran free diver and spear fisherman Darrell Tanaka, of Maui, is trying to discourage speculation about what happened. He said he saw no clear evidence of risky behavior.

“We have two partners who knew each other pretty well and an accident happened,” Tanaka said.

“But to say something like, ‘oh, they shouldn’t have been going at night or the water was too rough, it was raining.’ You know, we’re divers, and every diver goes through nature.”

Tanaka said while shallow water blackout is possible for two divers at almost any depth, he’s waiting for the medical examiner and police investigations.

The Honolulu Police Department has opened unattended death cases.

“This is such a strange incident that we shouldn’t be speculating. We need to show some respect and sympathy for the family of the divers.,” Tanaka said.

