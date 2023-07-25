Kauai filmmaker scoops up 5 regional Emmys for documentary on coral reefs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai born conservationist and independent filmmaker Sam Potter searches far and wide for stories he turns into short documentary films.

He’s a skilled storyteller.

“I like having the power to tell stories to lift people up,” he said.

The 27-year-old began turning a camera on himself and his surroundings in high school. He has now produced several short films about people who are protecting the planet.

“I can remind people of Hawaii and how much we have to be proud of, and show people who know nothing about Hawaii that it’s a lot more than they think it is,” he said.

Potter’s best work to date is a 22-minute film about a group’s effort to save coral reefs around the island of Mo’orea in French, Polynesia.

“I think The Coral Gardeners is an example of everything I’ve learned coming into one,” he said.

The film catapulted Potter into the public eye. It won five regional Emmy awards, one for each category Potter entered.

He was stunned.

“The first one meant the world to me. I was like, ‘Oh, my god! We’re going actually bring one back to Kauai!’ And then the next one! And then the next one! And then the next one,” he said.

He jokes that he ran out of words for his acceptance speeches, and simply urged the audience to watch the documentary.

“The coral gardeners are an inspiration,” he said.

Potter hopes the awards will help him secure funding for future projects.

“It’s a good chip to have in the back pocket, to bring up in meetings, to have on the resume,” he said. “I’m super grateful.”

You can see all of his work on his Captain Potter YouTube channel. His goal is to produce more documentaries at a quicker pace, maybe two a month.

“We have so much to be proud of. I want to focus in on shining the light on members of our communities and people who are doing great things here in Hawaii,” he said.

