Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

HPD officers delayed getting on the road as evidence vehicles clog HQ parking lot

The Honolulu police department’s secure, employee level of the parking garage on Alapai is overrun with evidence vehicles.
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:19 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department’s secure employee level of the parking garage on Alapai Street is overrun with evidence vehicles.

Videos obtained by Hawaii News Now show nearly 80 vehicles with papers that say “evidence” taped to the windows on level P-2 at the main station.

The more recently added cars are double parked and take up one full driving lane.

HPD parking garage overrun by vehicle evidence
HPD parking garage overrun by vehicle evidence(None)

The older vehicles are covered in dust and take up the parking stalls.

Officers report having to wait until the previous watch leaves to get a spot for their personal vehicles. That can sometimes cause a delay getting on the road to answer calls.

“The police are saying that they need more people on the road but this could cause a bottleneck,” said Jonathan Burge, a former HPD officer turned defense attorney.

The department said in a statement that nearly all of the evidence cars are connected to violent crimes, which include homicides, and are being stored at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office.

Burge said that’s not necessary.

“I’ve never had a car, actual car, used as evidence,” Burge said, adding that pictures and videos of the car along with any GPS records suffice in court.

“I don’t know why you’d need to keep the car, the whole car anyway, you can photograph it, process it.”

Victor Bakke, a former deputy prosecutor turned defense attorney, agreed.

“Make it available,” Bakke said. He said giving defense teams a reasonable time limit to inspect the vehicle and bring their own investigators would work.

Parking problems have always been an issue for HPD officers assigned to the main station in downtown, but it’s worse now.

In a statement, the city Prosecutor’s Office said “evidence, including vehicles, is important to successful prosecutions.”

The statement went on to say, the department is working with HPD to “reduce inventory without compromising the integrity of criminal cases or public safety”.

The legal experts point out evidence from other crimes aren’t seized for a lengthy period of time.

Bakke pointed out a shift in thinking regarding shoplifting cases years ago.

“They used to take the item that was concealed and hold it until the trial,” Bakke said, adding that pictures are now allowed and still considered, preserving the evidence.

HPD said in a statement that they are now doing monthly inventories and periodic inspections.

The department also said that investigators have contacted owners of some of the vehicles, notifying them they have “20 days to contact HPD or have their vehicle subject to tow or removal.”

So far, HPD told Hawaii News Now that only two owners have come forward to claim their vehicles.

“An additional two dozen vehicles have been deemed as abandoned, and arrangements are being made to have the vehicles removed from the structure.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two divers in their 20s apparently drowned early Sunday after getting into trouble in waters...
Investigation continues into diving tragedy off Oahu’s North Shore that left 2 men dead
Honolulu police investigating an attempted murder case in Ala Moana area
22-year-old seriously injured in shooting outside Honolulu bar
Police say two masked men held up the Little Caesars pizza shop on Kaneohe Bay Drive on...
2 suspects sought after armed robbery at pizzeria in Windward Oahu
Car plows into Mililani Foodland, first responders on scene
3 injured after car plows through entrance of Mililani grocery store
Police tape has blocked off Kapahulu Avenue at the scene of the barricade Friday afternoon.
Armed suspect in hours-long standoff with police is charged

Latest News

Defendant Hailey Dandurand could be seen wiping tears from her face as the former city medical...
Daughter of North Shore murder victim takes the stand again in trial for second suspect
Diving victims Rupert Babauta and Raymond Tudela were brothers-in-law and coworkers at an Oahu...
Loved ones, colleagues mourn 2 free divers who apparently drowned off Oahu’s North Shore
The head of a Hawaii Island pre-school that shut down in February -- partly over lead concerns...
Hawaii Island preschool that closed amid costly dispute with state finds a new home
Saint Augustine By The Sea resumes free lunch program despite opposition from Mayor
Waikiki church resumes free lunch program despite opposition from mayor