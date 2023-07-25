Hawaii man charged with attempted murder following brutal attack

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has been charged with attempted murder following an attack in Hilo that left another man in critical condition, authorities said.

The incident happened on Friday night in area known as “Loneliness Tree” off Bayfront Highway.

Police said officers observed the suspect, 32-year-old Wallace Tahutini, walking away from the area with hands and blood on his clothing. They later found the 41-year-old victim, unconscious and lying in the sand with severe facial injuries that were covered in blood.

According to court documents, Tahutini told police he punched the 41-year-old victim multiple times after the victim rushed at him with a rock.

He also struck the victim’s legs with a stick.

The victim suffered multiple injuries, including fractures to his face, jaw and back, as well as substantial wounds to his ears and scalp, and third-degree burns to his left leg.

Tahutini remains in custody with his bail set at $500,000.

Second-degree attempted murder carries a penalty of life imprisonment with the possibility of parole.

Anyone with information regarding the case should call Crimestoppers at (808) 961-8300.

