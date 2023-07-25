Hawaii Island police identify man who drowned at South Point

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have identified the victim of a drowning in South Point that happened back in June.

Authorities said man who died was 53-year-old Michael Lynn Seargeant of Ocean View.

Police said he was swimming near the Kalae Cove Park, commonly known as the “Hoist,” on the evening of June 30 when he ran into trouble in the water.

Officials said bystanders brought Seargeant to shore and performed CPR until first responders arrived and took over care. However, attempts to resuscitate him at the scene were unsuccessful.

Investigators said they are still awaiting autopsy and toxicology results to determine his exact cause of death.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.