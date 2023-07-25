Tributes
Hawaii food wholesaler ordered to pay $73K in back wages for overtime violations

The local food wholesaler is ordered to pay the $73,000 back, in addition to $8,877 for civil...
The local food wholesaler is ordered to pay the $73,000 back, in addition to $8,877 for civil penalties.((Source: Hawaii News Now))
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:28 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Department of Labor recently recovered about $73,000 in back wages from a Hawaii food wholesaler who denied overtime pay to 11 of its warehouse employees.

Investigators found that Family Food Co. Inc., located in Kapolei, failed to pay 11 warehouse employees who were working over 40 hours in a workweek, which is in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Investigators determined that the food wholesaler illegally gave workers the option to either clock in overtime hours worked or to instead accept overtime cash payments to avoid paying taxes on those earnings.

Family Food Co. Inc. also kept inaccurate time and payroll records for its employees, which violated federal recordkeeping requirements.

“Employers cannot reduce their labor costs by entering into illegal agreements with workers that undermine federally mandated wage standards,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Terence Trotter in Honolulu. “Overtime worked should be overtime paid.”

The local food wholesaler is ordered to pay the $73,000 back, in addition to $8,877 for civil penalties.

Family Food Co. Inc. wholesales imported bulk goods and repackages them for sale to food retailers all across Hawaii.

To learn more about the Wage and Hour Division and ensure that your hours worked and pay are accurate, click here.

