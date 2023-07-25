Tributes
Frederick Kamaka Sr., legendary Hawaii ukulele maker, dies at 98

Frederick Ku Kamaka, Sr. of Kamaka Ukulele passes away at 98, his family confirms
Frederick Ku Kamaka, Sr. of Kamaka Ukulele passes away at 98, his family confirms(Courtesy: Kamaka family)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:53 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Frederick “Fred” Ku Kamaka, Sr., a notable ukulele maker in Hawaii, has died. He was 98.

He passed away peacefully on Sunday, his family confirmed Monday.

Fred was the son of Samuel Kamaka, Sr., founder of Kamaka Hawaii — a family-owned ukulele company that has been the ukulele crafter of choice for artists around the world.

He was also the brother and business partner of Sam Kamaka, Jr. They led the company for decades after their father patented the first pineapple-shaped ukulele in the 1920s.

In his early years, Fred was a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army who served in three wars: World War II, the Korea and Vietnam Wars. He earned a Silver Star for gallantry in 1953 while serving as an infantry officer in the Korean War.

In 1971, he joined Kamaka Ukulele as the company’s business manager and VP through 1995. Frederick later became the company President after his brother’s passing in March 2022.

During Kamaka Hawaii’s 100th year celebration in 2016, when asked how the small company survived for so many years, Fred responded, “[w]hen we had hard times, we never gave up on the ukulele. You have to stay true to who you are.”

Through his later years up to the ripe age of 96, Fred regaled countless visitors during daily tours of the factory, delighting them with his childhood memories of his father’s ukulele shop on King Street and the rich history of Hawaiian ukulele craftsmanship.

“We thank the Lord above for keeping us here this long because that we’ve been able to see what has happened with the company and what has happened with our family,” said Fred in a previous interview alongside his brother for PBS Hawaii’s Long Story Short series.

“We’re very grateful for one opportunity that we’ve been here this long. We never thought we would actually get here,” Fred added.

He was inducted into the Ukulele Hall of Fame Museum in 2012 alongside his brother.

Fred was predeceased by his wife and survived by his three children, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

We’re told his nephews are keeping the family business going.

