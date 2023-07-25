Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Best weather on the planet here to stay through the weekend

First Alert Forecast: Best weather on the planet expected to stay through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Best weather on the planet expected to stay through the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:12 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect a trade wind weather pattern through the weekend, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka areas. Trade winds will remain in the moderate to locally breezy range. Total rainfall will be light as a persistent subsidence inversion caps cloud and shower development. The leeward side of the Big Island will see a diurnal pattern of mostly clear skies in the morning and then increasing clouds and scattered showers each afternoon before clearing again overnight.

No significant swells are expected over the several days. Small surf heights for all shores are forecast this week. A small, long period south swell will provide a minor bump in south-facing surf heights through mid week. East- facing shore surf driven by trade wind wave energy will remain small and choppy for the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two divers in their 20s apparently drowned early Sunday after getting into trouble in waters...
Investigation continues into diving tragedy off Oahu’s North Shore that left 2 men dead
Diving victims Rupert Babauta and Raymond Tudela were brothers-in-law and coworkers at an Oahu...
Loved ones, colleagues mourn 2 free divers who apparently drowned off Oahu’s North Shore
Police tape has blocked off Kapahulu Avenue at the scene of the barricade Friday afternoon.
Armed suspect in hours-long standoff with police is charged
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family said.
‘She was going to be a beautiful mom’: Family mourns young woman who died during childbirth
Police are currently looking for a masked man who tried to sprint out of the Pearl City Home...
Another brazen theft at Home Depot on Oahu captured on camera

Latest News

Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
Pleasant trade wind pattern holds into the next several days
Here's your 7-day forecast
First Alert Forecast: Breezy conditions, intermittent heavy showers to kick off workweek
First Alert Forecast: Breezy conditions, intermittent heavy showers to kick off workweek
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, July 24, 2023