First Alert Forecast: Best weather on the planet here to stay through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect a trade wind weather pattern through the weekend, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka areas. Trade winds will remain in the moderate to locally breezy range. Total rainfall will be light as a persistent subsidence inversion caps cloud and shower development. The leeward side of the Big Island will see a diurnal pattern of mostly clear skies in the morning and then increasing clouds and scattered showers each afternoon before clearing again overnight.

No significant swells are expected over the several days. Small surf heights for all shores are forecast this week. A small, long period south swell will provide a minor bump in south-facing surf heights through mid week. East- facing shore surf driven by trade wind wave energy will remain small and choppy for the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.