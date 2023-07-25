Dwayne Johnson donates, supports working actors amidst ongoing SAG-AFTRA union strike

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Since SAG-AFTRA declared their union was going on strike on July 13, financial need has become troublesome for many actors who are now without a job.

However, Hawaii’s Dwayne Johnson recently helped provide financial assistance to the foundation in the form of a ‘historic’ donation.

SAG-AFTRA Foundation president Courtney B. Vance and Johnson hopped on a phone call shortly to exchange their gratitude.

“It’s like, ‘Man, you’re stepping up in a way that is allowing others to know the dire necessity of it,’” Vance said in a Variety article as she recapped what she had said to Johnson on the phone regarding his donation.

Johnson’s seven-figure donation will be able to help roughly between 7,000 to 10,000 actors. However, the exact sum of money Johnson contributed is being kept confidential by the foundation.

“In such a time as this, I’m here, and I’m not going anywhere, whatever you need me to do,” Johnson told Vance via phone call.

Each SAG-AFTRA Foundation grant delivers up to $1,500 per member; however, in extreme conditions, this amount can change.

In the event of a health emergency or other situations that place an actor in serious jeopardy, lifetime members are eligible to receive up to $6,000 in financial assistance from the foundation.

When the strike began, a letter was drafted by Vance and SAG-AFTRA Foundation executive director Cyd Wilson. The letter was sent out to 2,700 of the union’s highest-earning actors requesting donations for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Relief Fund.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation worked to provide financial relief to the union’s 160,000 members through the foundation’s Emergency Financial Assistance program.

This same program is now being used to aid actors amidst the ongoing strike.

Vance hopes that Johnson’s contribution will encourage others to donate and support the foundation.

“But when we hit a crisis like this, and we’re going to spend millions and millions of dollars in financial assistance, this is when we need our high profile talent who can afford it, who are in a situation to help others,” Wilson told Variety.

