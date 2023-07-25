DOE to suspend school bus service at 14 campuses amid ongoing drivers shortage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shortage of drivers has prompted the state Department of Education to partially or fully suspend school bus service to 14 Hawaii campuses.
SPECIAL SECTION: Hawaii Schools
The changes will take effect in the new school year, which begins Aug. 7.
Officials said the disruptions will impact the following schools:
Oahu
- Aiea High
- Campbell High (three of four routes suspended)
- Castle High
- Kailua High
- Kapolei High
- Mililani High
- Nanakuli High (routes for intermediate school will continue)
- Pearl City High
- Waianae High
- Waipahu High
Kauai
- Kapaa High
- Kapaa Middle
- Kapaa Elementary
- Hanalei Elementary
The changes come a little more than a week before the kickoff of the new school year, giving parents little time to prepare. The state Education Department says they are trying to mitigate the impact by providing students with subsidized bus passes.
Click here for the Hawaii DOE’s 2023-24 school year calendar.
Officials said routes on Maui and Hawaii Island have been modified, but will continue.
Routes on Molokai and Lanai will not change.
DOE Assistant Superintendent Randy Tanaka said in a news release that the shortage of drivers is nationwide, and added the changes ― largely impacting Hawaii high schools ― will allow services for special education and younger students to remain unchanged.
The DOE characterized the changes as temporary, but did not say when the suspended routes would resume. Officials said the DOE is short about 230 school bus drivers.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.