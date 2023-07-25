Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

DOE to suspend school bus service at 14 campuses amid ongoing drivers shortage

A shortage of drivers has prompted the state Department of Education to partially or fully...
A shortage of drivers has prompted the state Department of Education to partially or fully suspend school bus services to 14 Hawaii campuses.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:51 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shortage of drivers has prompted the state Department of Education to partially or fully suspend school bus service to 14 Hawaii campuses.

SPECIAL SECTION: Hawaii Schools

The changes will take effect in the new school year, which begins Aug. 7.

Officials said the disruptions will impact the following schools:

Oahu

  • Aiea High
  • Campbell High (three of four routes suspended)
  • Castle High
  • Kailua High
  • Kapolei High
  • Mililani High
  • Nanakuli High (routes for intermediate school will continue)
  • Pearl City High
  • Waianae High
  • Waipahu High

Kauai

  • Kapaa High
  • Kapaa Middle
  • Kapaa Elementary
  • Hanalei Elementary

The changes come a little more than a week before the kickoff of the new school year, giving parents little time to prepare. The state Education Department says they are trying to mitigate the impact by providing students with subsidized bus passes.

Click here for the Hawaii DOE’s 2023-24 school year calendar.

Officials said routes on Maui and Hawaii Island have been modified, but will continue.

Routes on Molokai and Lanai will not change.

DOE Assistant Superintendent Randy Tanaka said in a news release that the shortage of drivers is nationwide, and added the changes ― largely impacting Hawaii high schools ― will allow services for special education and younger students to remain unchanged.

The DOE characterized the changes as temporary, but did not say when the suspended routes would resume. Officials said the DOE is short about 230 school bus drivers.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two divers in their 20s apparently drowned early Sunday after getting into trouble in waters...
Investigation continues into diving tragedy off Oahu’s North Shore that left 2 men dead
Diving victims Rupert Babauta and Raymond Tudela were brothers-in-law and coworkers at an Oahu...
Loved ones, colleagues mourn 2 free divers who apparently drowned off Oahu’s North Shore
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family said.
‘She was going to be a beautiful mom’: Family mourns young woman who died during childbirth
Police tape has blocked off Kapahulu Avenue at the scene of the barricade Friday afternoon.
Armed suspect in hours-long standoff with police is charged
Police are currently looking for a masked man who tried to sprint out of the Pearl City Home...
Another brazen theft at Home Depot on Oahu captured on camera

Latest News

Surveillance cameras captured the break-in around 3:40 a.m. at the Edible storefront, a small...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Burglars smash door, run off with register from dessert shop
Descendants of the founder of the rare Aupaka plant paid a special visit to Hawaii last week.
Descendants of man who discovered endangered aupaka visit Hawaii to see rare plant
Police said it happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. when crews responded to a report of a missing...
17-year-old apparently drowns while spearfishing off Hawaii Island
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Burglars smash glass door, run off with register from dessert shop