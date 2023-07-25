Tributes
Descendants of man who discovered endangered aupaka visit Hawaii to see rare plant

Descendants of the founder of the rare Aupaka plant paid a special visit to Hawaii last week.
Descendants of the founder of the rare Aupaka plant paid a special visit to Hawaii last week.(U.S. Army)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:11 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Descendants of the man who discovered the rare aupaka plant paid a visit to Hawaii last week as a special tribute.

The U.S. Army says that family of the late botanist Edward Hosaka visited Pohakuloa Training Area on Hawaii Island to see the aupaka plants at the Keamuku Maneuver Area.

Hosaka was the first person to identify the native endangered species back in 1948.

The plants are considered very rare because they only grow in the Waikoloa region of the South Kohala District on Hawaii Island.

According to the U.S. Army, there are only about 243 aupaka plants left in the wild.

