Daughter of North Shore murder victim takes the stand again in trial for second suspect

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The husband and daughter of the woman murdered on the North Shore in 2017 took the stand Monday in the trial for the second suspect in the case.

Six months after already testifying against Stephen Brown for the murder of Telma Boinville, Boinville’s husband and her daughter once again had to recall that horrific day in the murder trial for Hailey Dandurand.

Makana Boinville Emery, 8 years old at the time, was outside the Pupukea home when the murder occurred and vividly remembers the moment Brown brought her inside.

“He had green hair, a white shirt with blood all over it,” Boinville Emery said.

Boinville Emery was distraught on the stand as she recalled the moments after her mother was violently killed while cleaning a North Shore vacation rental.

Evidence specialists recount grisly crime scene in North Shore murder trial

After Brown brought her into the home, she said she saw Dandurand.

“She had pinkish red hair with a white shirt and blood all over it,” Boinville Emery said. “They both tied me up to the bed frame and put tape on my mouth.”

It’s believed Brown and Dandurand left the area before Honolulu Police Department officer Aaron Eveland arrived on scene.

“As I was untying her she said ‘I miss my mom already’ and she also said they killed her,” Eveland said.

Makana’s father, Kevin Emery, got to the home moments later and recalls her description of the couple, confirming it with a photo sent to him by his brother.

“I shared the image to my daughter, she said ‘yes, that’s them’ as she pushed the phone away from herself,’” Emery said.

Dandurand could be seen wiping tears from her face as the former city medical examiner described Boinville’s extensive injuries — stab wounds, chops to the head, and blunt force trauma.

“Underlying it, we see this injury to the bone,” said Dr. Christopher Happy. “This would indicate again something heavy that is able to not only go through the skin, but then embed in the bone.”

Dandurand’s attorney has argued Brown acted alone and asked Boinville Emery about his client’s role.

“The girl with the pink hair, did you see that girl hurt your mother?,” asked defense attorney Barry Sooalo.

“No, I did not,” Boinville Emery said. “I didn’t see, no.”

Brown is awaiting sentencing and faces life in prison without parole.

Dandurand’s trial resumes Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.