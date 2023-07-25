Tributes
‘We need to get people to stop lying’: City Council considers bill penalizing ‘monster home’ developers

City council consider bill penalizing ‘monster homes’
City council consider bill penalizing 'monster homes'
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:26 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu City Council is considering a bill that would penalize developers of ‘monster homes’ who falsify building plans.

The bill passed its first reading earlier this month.

The measure comes as the Building Board of Appeals hears a case regarding an alleged monster home on Sierra Drive in Kaimuki.

DPP revoked the development’s permit after it said the developer provided incorrect information on the permit application.

The decision is now being appealed.

City Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam introduced Bill 44 to stop monster home developers from lying.

“We need to get people to stop lying to our inspectors and have a penalty if they do,” said Dos Santos Tam.

“We also want to listen to the community, especially those affected by the monster home issue, as well as short-term vacation rentals, the illegal ones, to see what kind of input they have.”

Tam says as the bill progresses, it will be more specific to DPP inspectors and other city employees with a specific investigatory function.

