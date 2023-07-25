Tributes
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Burglars smash door, run off with register from dessert shop

Surveillance cameras captured the break-in around 3:40 a.m. at the Edible storefront in the McCully Shopping Center.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:59 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular dessert shop in McCully Shopping Center is left cleaning up a mess after it was targeted by thieves early Monday morning.

Surveillance cameras captured the break-in around 3:40 a.m. at the Edible storefront, a small business specializing in baked goods, edible cookie dough and other desserts.

Video showed the two suspects coming up the stairs to the store’s entrance and breaking the glass doors. They then ran inside and took the cash register.

The owners of the shop said they were notified of the break-in by a Ring security camera and rushed down to the shop.

Police were already on scene when they arrived and told the owners there was another break-in on Beretania Street just 20 minutes earlier. However, it’s unclear if there is any connection between the incidents.

The store owners shared this video online in hopes it will lead police to any tips in the case and finding the suspects involved.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.

