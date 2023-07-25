Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

8-year-old caught allegedly driving mom’s car

By WRDW Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:20 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - Deputies say an 8-year-old girl from Georgia was pulled over while driving her mom’s car.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, they received several calls in relation to the girl driving a blue Toyota Highlander on Monday in Martinez, WRDW reports.

A deputy was able to stop the vehicle around 10:35 a.m., according to a sheriff’s office report.

The 8-year-old said she was “just driving” when pulled over. She stated she didn’t know why she took her mom’s car.

She was taken to juvenile court and released to her mom.

The incident comes days after the Georgia State Patrol says a 12-year-old driver caused a four-car accident that sent one person to the hospital in Augusta.

Copyright 2023 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two divers in their 20s apparently drowned early Sunday after getting into trouble in waters...
Investigation continues into diving tragedy off Oahu’s North Shore that left 2 men dead
Honolulu police investigating an attempted murder case in Ala Moana area
22-year-old seriously injured in shooting outside Honolulu bar
Police say two masked men held up the Little Caesars pizza shop on Kaneohe Bay Drive on...
2 suspects sought after armed robbery at pizzeria in Windward Oahu
Police tape has blocked off Kapahulu Avenue at the scene of the barricade Friday afternoon.
Armed suspect in hours-long standoff with police is charged
Car plows into Mililani Foodland, first responders on scene
3 injured after car plows through entrance of Mililani grocery store

Latest News

DOJ sues Texas over floating barriers meant to stop migrants
Police, residents look for clues after human remains found in suitcases
Preston and Tanesha Cobb got married at the JMS Burn Center at Doctors Hospital after a...
‘Nothing that would stop me’: Couple gets married at burn center
However, Hawaii’s Dwayne Johnson recently helped provide financial assistance to the...
Dwayne Johnson donates, supports working actors amidst ongoing SAG-AFTRA union strike