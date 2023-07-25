Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

75-foot video board from Aloha Stadium finds new home at UH Manoa

75-foot video board from Aloha Stadium finds new home at UH Manoa
75-foot video board from Aloha Stadium finds new home at UH Manoa(No courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:52 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Aloha Stadium video board is now installed at The Rainbow Warrior Football Field at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

The 75-foot wide screen is on the Diamond Head side of Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

Installing it was part of a $30 million expansion project, including adding over 5,600 seats to accommodate 15,000 fans and new track and soccer facilities.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two divers in their 20s apparently drowned early Sunday after getting into trouble in waters...
Investigation continues into diving tragedy off Oahu’s North Shore that left 2 men dead
Honolulu police investigating an attempted murder case in Ala Moana area
22-year-old seriously injured in shooting outside Honolulu bar
Police say two masked men held up the Little Caesars pizza shop on Kaneohe Bay Drive on...
2 suspects sought after armed robbery at pizzeria in Windward Oahu
Police tape has blocked off Kapahulu Avenue at the scene of the barricade Friday afternoon.
Armed suspect in hours-long standoff with police is charged
Car plows into Mililani Foodland, first responders on scene
3 injured after car plows through entrance of Mililani grocery store

Latest News

Tased Big Island robbery suspect out of jail despite a slew of new charges
Tased Hawaii Island robbery suspect out of jail despite a slew of new charges
Myron Takushi
Suspect charged with murder in Oahu bar shooting makes first court appearance
City council consider bill penalizing ‘monster homes’
‘We need to get people to stop lying’: City Council considers bill penalizing ‘monster home’ developers
Supporters of the group Hawaii Unites waived signs outside St. Mary's Church in Hana last week.
Effort to save native birds on Maui getting more public backlash