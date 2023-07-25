75-foot video board from Aloha Stadium finds new home at UH Manoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Aloha Stadium video board is now installed at The Rainbow Warrior Football Field at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

The 75-foot wide screen is on the Diamond Head side of Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

Installing it was part of a $30 million expansion project, including adding over 5,600 seats to accommodate 15,000 fans and new track and soccer facilities.

