‘We Called it the field of dreams’: HPU softball community upset with move out of Kaneohe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For three decades Hawaii Pacific University’s softball team called Howard A. Okita Field in Kaneohe home.

However, the HPU administration’s master plan to move all school operations closer to the Aloha Tower campus means the sharks will leave behind a storied piece of their history.

“Lots of tradition. we like to call the field like the field of dreams.”

Starting in the fall of 2024 all softball practices and games will relocate to the Sand Island softball complex — HPU made the announcement earlier this month.

A decision that sent shockwaves through the Shark community with former coaches and players voicing opposition.

Hawaii News Now was told that head coach Jarnett Lono wasn’t even aware of the change.

“I just feel that the administration never shared with Jarnett anything that was going on, any part of the decision making.” former HPU softball coach Bryan Nakasone told Hawaii News Now.

“It’s like the most beautiful field on Oahu and in the Pac West(Conference).” HPU alumni Noel Saunders said. “So it’s very sad to see a change in scenery and it’s not going to feel the same.”

Noel “Tita” Saunders graduated last year from HPU and spent five seasons in left field for the sharks. She fears that new players won’t have the same memories she had out on the diamond.

“It’s just your safe spot.” Saunders said. “So, the memories that the future athletes at HPU, for softball anyways, I’m not too sure if they’re gonna have the same type of memories that we had.”

Howard Okita field opened in 1993, built from the ground up by legendary head coach, the late Howard Okita.

From 1988 to 2013, Okita led Hawaii Loa University and then HPU to 701 wins and 12 postseason appearances.

Howard’s wife Nina was baffled by the move.

“It seems like we’re going backwards by going to Sand Island.” Nina Okita said.

Some of the main concerns from a softball stand point is that the new complex currently has no working utilities.

“I think one of the major things would be the water, you know, ice and water, not only for practice, but in game times you’re going to have to provide for both teams and you’re going to have to bring extra coolers of water and ice because it is hot out there.” Nakasone said. “As far as electricity, there is none.”

HPU administration isn’t waivering on its decision to move, saying it’s already a done deal.

In a statement the university said “Following the Institution’s campus master plan, Hawaii Pacific University sold its Hawaii Loa campus which included Okita Field in 2015. Since then, the University has been in the process of consolidating its facilities around Aloha Tower Marketplace in downtown Honolulu. While we appreciate the history and passion surrounding Okita field, especially within the Okita family, with no classrooms, dorms, or operations remaining at the Hawaii Loa facility, the logistical challenges and expense associated with accessing and maintaining the field make it no longer in our students’ or the University’s best interests to keep just softball at that location.”

HPU even had plans to dedicate the new site to coach Okita which was quickly shut down.

“I felt that it was like a slap in the face to us and to Howard to have another field named after him where he had no part in it.” Okita said.

The Sharks softball team will play their last game in Kaneohe in the spring of 2024.

