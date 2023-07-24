Suspect, 32, arrested for stabbing man in car in South Kona

SOUTH KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have charged a 32-year-old man with second-degree attempted and other offenses after an attack in South Kona on Tuesday, said police officials.

Officials say the suspect, Kekoa Duguran of Ocean View, was arrested by police on July 20 after being accused of repeatedly stabbing a 39-year-old man with a knife.

Hawaii Island Police say the victim had multiple stab wounds on his neck and face.

Investigators say Duguran had been seated in the back of the victim’s vehicle when he suddenly attacked him.

Officials say at his last check, the victim was still in critical condition.

Duguran’s bail is set at $100,000, officials said.

Police say his initial court appearance is scheduled for the morning of July 24.

This story may be updated.

