Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Suspect, 32, arrested for stabbing man in car in South Kona

The suspect, Kekoa Duguran, of Ocean View was arrested by police after being accused of...
The suspect, Kekoa Duguran, of Ocean View was arrested by police after being accused of stabbing a 39-year-old man.(Hawaii Police Department)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 2:08 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have charged a 32-year-old man with second-degree attempted and other offenses after an attack in South Kona on Tuesday, said police officials.

Officials say the suspect, Kekoa Duguran of Ocean View, was arrested by police on July 20 after being accused of repeatedly stabbing a 39-year-old man with a knife.

Hawaii Island Police say the victim had multiple stab wounds on his neck and face.

Investigators say Duguran had been seated in the back of the victim’s vehicle when he suddenly attacked him.

Officials say at his last check, the victim was still in critical condition.

Duguran’s bail is set at $100,000, officials said.

Police say his initial court appearance is scheduled for the morning of July 24.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car plows into Mililani Foodland, first responders on scene
3 injured after car plows through entrance of Mililani grocery store
File image.
2 free divers dead after getting into trouble in waters off Oahu’s North Shore
Police tape has blocked off Kapahulu Avenue at the scene of the barricade Friday afternoon.
Standoff suspect arrested after 8-hour barricade on Kapahulu Avenue
Aside from just housing our current population, Senator Chang said an even bigger problem is...
The Debrief: People are leaving Hawaii in droves. Can these solutions help more stay?
Over the last year, Kalihi residents have added security cameras along with 'private property'...
Encounter with an armed trespasser adds to growing concerns about Kalihi encampments

Latest News

Along with raising funds, Paddle Imua also brings the ocean sports community together.
12th annual Paddle Imua returns to Maui to raise funds for children with special needs
The event was held to teach keiki and their families various ways to lessen bike injuries on...
Kauai keiki, families learn roadway safety, celebrate Bike Safety Day
Keep It Simple is a business built on the concept of a low-waste, sustainable lifestyle,
Reduce plastic pollution by using zero waste refill stations, sustainable products
File image.
2 free divers dead after getting into trouble in waters off Oahu’s North Shore