Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Scientists hope to better understand our world by studying tiny worlds of bacteria, fungi

The research currently being conducted at UH looks at how foodborne pathogens establish on...
The research currently being conducted at UH looks at how foodborne pathogens establish on crops and also, how fruit flies fight infections.(UH)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:30 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii has received a $10 million grant to help scientists learn how bacteria, fungi, viruses and genetics impact human health.

The National Institutes of Health grant is designed to support research on microbiomes.

The research being conducted at UH looks at how food-borne pathogens establish on crops and also how fruit flies fight infections.

UH assistant researcher Andrea Jani says fruit flies serve an important purpose in microbiome research.

“Fruit flies allow us to study this infection process of infectious disease — look at how the microbiome responds to infection to start to understand conceptually what causes the microbiome to be stable or not stable in the face of infection,” Jani said.

From there, Jani and her research team can use what they’ve learned from fruit flies and start to apply those ecological principles to humans.

Phase one of UH Manoa’s microbiome research began five years ago and since then, they’ve been recognized as a center of excellence in studying the microorganisms.

To learn more about UH Manoa and their current microbiome research, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two divers in their 20s apparently drowned early Sunday after getting into trouble in waters...
2 free divers dead after getting into trouble in waters off Oahu’s North Shore
Car plows into Mililani Foodland, first responders on scene
3 injured after car plows through entrance of Mililani grocery store
Police tape has blocked off Kapahulu Avenue at the scene of the barricade Friday afternoon.
Standoff suspect arrested after 8-hour barricade on Kapahulu Avenue
Aside from just housing our current population, Senator Chang said an even bigger problem is...
The Debrief: People are leaving Hawaii in droves. Can these solutions help more stay?
Honolulu police investigating an attempted murder case in Ala Moana area
22-year-old seriously injured in shooting outside Honolulu bar

Latest News

Honolulu police investigating an attempted murder case in Ala Moana area
22-year-old seriously injured in shooting outside Honolulu bar
This approval was the final step in a landmark class-action lawsuit filed against the...
Landmark settlement approved for Native Hawaiians who spent decades on DHHL waitlist
Two divers in their 20s apparently drowned early Sunday after getting into trouble in waters...
2 free divers dead after getting into trouble in waters off Oahu’s North Shore
‘We Called it the field of dreams’: HPU softball community upset with move out of Kaneohe