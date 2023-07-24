Public comment sought on Hawaiian Home Lands block grant spending

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - DHHL has issued a new report on how much it spent on Native Hawaiian housing under the Native American Housing Assistance and Self Determination Act.

Among the highlights:

$2.1 million was spent for homeowner assistance.

$1.5 million went to homeowner financing.

And $1.1 million was spent for an emergency rental and utilities assistance program.

In total, roughly $7.4 million was spent during fiscal year 2022-2023.

Meanwhile, there was a remaining available balance of more than $10 million.

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is the sole recipient of these block grants, and the agency is now accepting public comments on their spending.

For the report and details on how to weigh in, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.