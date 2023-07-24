Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Pregnant woman killed in shooting at friend’s birthday party, family says

Police say two suspects, who were both shot in the incident, were detained. They are working to find any other possible suspects. (KTRK, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By KTRK Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:02 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A Texas family is mourning the death of a 21-year-old pregnant woman after she was shot at a friend’s birthday party.

Police say a fight broke out at Margaret Jenkins Park in Sunnyside just after 1 a.m. Saturday. More than 35 shots were fired, leaving 21-year-old Autumn Vallian dead and several others injured, according to police.

Ebony Vallian, the victim’s mother, says they were celebrating a friend’s birthday at the park. She knew most of the people that were there when the shooting happened and considered them friends. She says she and her daughter were about to leave when the fight broke out, and guns were pulled.

Autumn Vallian, who was five months pregnant, was shot in the head, her mother says.

“My daughter came pulling me, telling me, ‘Mama, let’s get away.’ And I’m like, ‘Come on.’ I look back. My baby was down on the ground – gone,” Ebony Vallian said.

Autumn Vallian, 21, was killed when her mother says shots were fired at a friend's birthday...
Autumn Vallian, 21, was killed when her mother says shots were fired at a friend's birthday party. She was five months pregnant and excited to become a mom.(Source: Family photos, KTRK via CNN)

Family members say the 21-year-old was excited to be a mom and had a goal of becoming a teacher one day.

“She’s a very sweet girl. She didn’t deserve this. She didn’t deserve it. And for the ones that did it, we seeking justice. I’m destroyed,” Ebony Vallian said.

Police say four other people were shot at the park. Three of them were taken to the hospital.

Investigators believe that two of those shot are suspects in the incident, and they have been detained. They are working to find any other possible suspects.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two divers in their 20s apparently drowned early Sunday after getting into trouble in waters...
2 free divers dead after getting into trouble in waters off Oahu’s North Shore
Car plows into Mililani Foodland, first responders on scene
3 injured after car plows through entrance of Mililani grocery store
Police tape has blocked off Kapahulu Avenue at the scene of the barricade Friday afternoon.
Standoff suspect arrested after 8-hour barricade on Kapahulu Avenue
Aside from just housing our current population, Senator Chang said an even bigger problem is...
The Debrief: People are leaving Hawaii in droves. Can these solutions help more stay?
Honolulu police investigating an attempted murder case in Ala Moana area
Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Ala Moana area

Latest News

More than 35 shots fired at park, killing pregnant woman, police say
‘We Called it the field of dreams’: HPU softball community upset with move out of Kaneohe
FC Hawaii 14U soccer team takes home US Youth Soccer National Championship
Two divers in their 20s apparently drowned early Sunday after getting into trouble in waters...
2 free divers dead after getting into trouble in waters off Oahu’s North Shore