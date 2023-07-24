Tributes
Mongolian skewer food culture finds home in Hawaii

Entrepreneur Fiona Yang is part Chinese, part Mongolian -- she says the Mongolian food she's seen in America isn't what she eats back home
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 2:47 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mongolian barbecue restaurants have become popular due to their customizable convenience -- choose from a buffet of fresh ingredients that are grilled in front of you.

It’s likely the only notion Americans have of the country between China and Russia.

But Chinese-Mongolian entrepreneur entrepreneur Fiona Yang says the Mongolian food she’s seen in America isn’t what she eats back home.

“Like the buffet you can pick up your own and on the big grill and then they’ll be frying noodle for you. But actually in my hometown we don’t have this,” she said. “That’s American Mongolian food.”

Yang’s hometown in the Qinghai province of northwest China is an intersection of different cultures and religions, from Muslim to Christian to Buddhism.

Sometimes a source of tension in the region -- but she says food is a strong unifier.

“Basically the traditional history is the same and when we eat the food everything is the same,” she said. “This is a really traditional way we do the skewer with the stick and put meat on top. It’s a long history.”

Yang says it traces back to the days of Ghenghis Khan, the founder and first king of the Mongol Empire. His nomadic warriors would put raw meat on tree branches and grill them over an open fire. Food was kept warm on shields over bonfires -- a tradition Yang continues.

Yang’s grandmother is Mongolian, and Yang credits much of her culinary skill -- and love of lamb -- to her.

When Yang moved to Hawaii for college about 8 years ago, she missed food from home so she opened up Khan Skewer restaurant in Moilili almost 2 years ago.

“I so miss my hometown because I haven’t been there four years because the pandemic happened. So I just think maybe I can make some food you know, the food always can help you. So if you miss your hometown, the food will help you,” Yang said. “The traditional Mongolian food is grilled so like the barbecue it’s served on a skewer. The sauce like the chili spice or chili powder, cumin sauce that basically it’s a cumin sauce that is important.”

Yang says the strong spices can be overpowering for the local palate so she created some fusion offerings like a pineapple dipping sauce.

Meats include beef, lamb, chicken, seafood and venison as well as appetizers like scallops with vermicelli noodles and grilled garlic oysters.

A big part of the skewer culture is to wash it all down with cold beer.

A taste of Mongolia in Moilili -- something Yang wants to share with those who may never get to travel to that part of the world.

“I bring some culture back here like the people start to know the food,” Yang said.

Khan Skewer restaurant is located at 925 Isenberg St. and is open daily from 5 p.m. til late.

Call (808) 955-8868 for more information.

