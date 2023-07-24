Tributes
A moment in Hawaiian history: Queen Liliuokalani’s royal standard welcomed home

Queen Liliuokalani's Royal Standard will fly once again over Washington Place for the first time since the 1893 overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom.
By Isa Farfan
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:32 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a historic return, Queen Liliuokalani’s Royal Standard is on public display at Washington Place for the first time since it was seized in 1893.

The flag, which was slated to be auctioned off at Bonham’s Auction House in New York, was returned to Hawaii after the Attorney General’s Office submitted a letter of claim for the standard.

The office also claimed documents and letters belonging to Col. John Soper, who worked in opposition to the Queen.

A procession followed by a blessing and remarks welcomed the Queen’s standard back to Washington Place on Monday morning.

Gov. Josh Green and his wife Jaime Kanani Green, the first Native Hawaiian first lady, formally received the flag alongside descendants of the queen and Dominis family.

“Queen Liliuokalani is our queen,” Jaime Green said, in an emotional address. “Her personal royal standard is not just an artifact. Its return represents the perpetuation of her legacy. It symbolizes her personal sacrifice to secure the prosperity and peace for her people.”

The flag will be on display to the public only on Monday afternoon.

