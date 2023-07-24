HPD searching for 2 suspects following armed robbery at Kaneohe pizza shop

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HPD needs your help tracking down two gunmen accused of holding up a Windward Oahu pizza shop.

Sources say the robbery happened at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Little Ceasars on Kaneohe Bay Drive.

Sources say the suspects forced three employees from behind the counter while they stole money from a safe in the back.

No one was hurt, according to sources.

This story may be updated.

