HPD searching for 2 suspects following armed robbery at Kaneohe pizza shop
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 2:59 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HPD needs your help tracking down two gunmen accused of holding up a Windward Oahu pizza shop.
Sources say the robbery happened at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Little Ceasars on Kaneohe Bay Drive.
Sources say the suspects forced three employees from behind the counter while they stole money from a safe in the back.
No one was hurt, according to sources.
This story may be updated.
