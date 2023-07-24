Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

HPD searching for 2 suspects following armed robbery at Kaneohe pizza shop

HPD searching for 2 suspects following armed robbery at Kaneohe pizza shop
HPD searching for 2 suspects following armed robbery at Kaneohe pizza shop(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 2:59 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HPD needs your help tracking down two gunmen accused of holding up a Windward Oahu pizza shop.

Sources say the robbery happened at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Little Ceasars on Kaneohe Bay Drive.

Sources say the suspects forced three employees from behind the counter while they stole money from a safe in the back.

No one was hurt, according to sources.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car plows into Mililani Foodland, first responders on scene
3 injured after car plows through entrance of Mililani grocery store
File image.
2 free divers dead after getting into trouble in waters off Oahu’s North Shore
Police tape has blocked off Kapahulu Avenue at the scene of the barricade Friday afternoon.
Standoff suspect arrested after 8-hour barricade on Kapahulu Avenue
Aside from just housing our current population, Senator Chang said an even bigger problem is...
The Debrief: People are leaving Hawaii in droves. Can these solutions help more stay?
Over the last year, Kalihi residents have added security cameras along with 'private property'...
Encounter with an armed trespasser adds to growing concerns about Kalihi encampments

Latest News

Honolulu police investigating an attempted murder case in Ala Moana area
Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Ala Moana area
Khan Skewer restaurant brings a taste of Mongolia to Hawaii.
Mongolian skewer food culture finds home in Hawaii
The suspect, Kekoa Duguran, of Ocean View was arrested by police after being accused of...
Suspect, 32, arrested for stabbing man in car in South Kona
Along with raising funds, Paddle Imua also brings the ocean sports community together.
12th annual Paddle Imua returns to Maui to raise funds for children with special needs