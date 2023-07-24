Tributes
Hilo woman charged in connection with abuse of 4-year-old, assault of elderly victim

Alicia Jean Nakamura
Alicia Jean Nakamura(Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney)
By Isa Farfan
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:53 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo woman has been charged in connection with the abuse of a 4-year-old and assault of an elderly woman in an incident that happened in Kurtistown on Friday.

Alicia Jean Nakamura was charged with felony abuse of a family or household member, petty misdemeanor abuse of a family or household member, second-degree assault and third-degree promoting a dangerous drug, according to the Hawaii County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney.

The complaint alleges that Nakamura impeded “normal breathing and/or circulation of blood by applying pressing on the throat and/or neck” of a 4-year-old.

It also alleges Nakamura caused bodily injury to a person over 60. According to the complaint, Nakamura was in possession of methamphetamine during the event.

Nakamura could face years in prison or parole if convicted.

Her bail is currently set at $32,000.

