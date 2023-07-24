Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Gas station blanketed in white when fire suppression system goes off

The gas station's fire suppression system was activated, but fire officials say they’re not sure why. (WCVB via CNN)
By WCVB Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:17 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLSTON, Mass. (WCVB) - A fluffy, white powder covered the pumps, cars and drivers at a Massachusetts gas station after the fire suppression system went off for an unknown reason.

At least two drivers were parked next to the pumps Friday at a Shell station in Allston when the fire suppression system was activated, covering everything in a layer of white powder that looked like a coating of snow.

Cab driver Jean Aristide says he had just pulled up to a pump and stepped out of his car when all of a sudden, everything around him went white.

“I didn’t see anything at all,” he said. “Everything was white. I had no idea if I was going to see again.”

Another driver caught by the powder says the incident scared him.

“It’s so bad,” he said. “It scared me so bad.”

Footprints and tire tracks could be seen in the layer of powder on the ground. The powder is essentially sodium bicarbonate, or baking soda, and not considered dangerous.

Still, Aristide says he had trouble breathing until paramedics gave him oxygen. He then had to figure out how to clean his cab – both outside and inside.

Fire officials say they’re not sure what triggered the system. Normally, systems like this are set off by heat, but one firefighter says the trigger may have been exhaust from a passing truck.

The system was inspected in April, and everything was up to code, according to a firefighter.

The gas station was closed, so cleanup could be done. Crews would normally vacuum up the powder, but a light rain started falling Friday afternoon. The power gets harder and messier to clean up once it gets wet.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car plows into Mililani Foodland, first responders on scene
3 injured after car plows through entrance of Mililani grocery store
Two divers in their 20s apparently drowned early Sunday after getting into trouble in waters...
2 free divers dead after getting into trouble in waters off Oahu’s North Shore
Police tape has blocked off Kapahulu Avenue at the scene of the barricade Friday afternoon.
Standoff suspect arrested after 8-hour barricade on Kapahulu Avenue
Aside from just housing our current population, Senator Chang said an even bigger problem is...
The Debrief: People are leaving Hawaii in droves. Can these solutions help more stay?
Honolulu police investigating an attempted murder case in Ala Moana area
Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Ala Moana area

Latest News

Two divers in their 20s apparently drowned early Sunday after getting into trouble in waters...
2 free divers dead after getting into trouble in waters off Oahu’s North Shore
A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks...
UN Command says it’s communicating with North Korea over detained US soldier
White powder covers pumps, cars, drivers at Mass. gas station
Two divers in their 20s apparently drowned early Sunday after getting into trouble in waters...
2 free divers dead after getting into trouble in waters off Oahu’s North Shore