Forecast: Breezy trade winds to dominate the work week

Locally breezy trade winds will continue through the week.
Locally breezy trade winds will continue through the week.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 2:37 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
A stationary area of high pressure to the north of the state will keep locally breezy trade winds blowing for the foreseeable future. There will be more clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas through Monday morning, but a drier airmass and more typical summertime trade wind weather should otherwise prevail.

In surf, a small long-period swell will bring a small boost to south shores late Monday through Wednesday, but waves will still be far below the summertime average. East shores will continue to get choppy short-period waves generated by the trade winds. Otherwise, no significant swells are expected this week.

No tropical cyclone activity is expected in the Central Pacific for at least the next seven days. A small craft advisory is posted until 6 a.m. Monday for strong winds in the coastal and channel waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island.

Pleasant trade wind pattern into the weekend