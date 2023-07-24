Forecast: Breezy trade winds to dominate the work week

A stationary area of high pressure to the north of the state will keep locally breezy trade winds blowing for the foreseeable future. There will be more clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas through Monday morning, but a drier airmass and more typical summertime trade wind weather should otherwise prevail.

In surf, a small long-period swell will bring a small boost to south shores late Monday through Wednesday, but waves will still be far below the summertime average. East shores will continue to get choppy short-period waves generated by the trade winds. Otherwise, no significant swells are expected this week.

No tropical cyclone activity is expected in the Central Pacific for at least the next seven days. A small craft advisory is posted until 6 a.m. Monday for strong winds in the coastal and channel waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.