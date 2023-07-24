First Alert Forecast: Breezy, beautiful conditions expected to linger through the week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trade winds are expected to persist through Friday. Expect wet conditions over most windward and mauka areas through early Monday morning as an area of enhanced moisture moves through. Otherwise, a rather typical trade wind weather pattern is forecast this week, with low clouds and brief trade showers favoring windward and mauka areas, especially during the nights and mornings. Clouds and a few showers will also develop over the upslope sections of the leeward Big Island each afternoon, followed by gradual clearing at night.

No significant swells are expected over the several days. Thus, very small surf heights are forecast into next week. A small, long period south swell should provide a minor bump in south-facing surf heights beginning Monday.

