FC Hawaii 14U soccer team takes home US Youth Soccer National Championship

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The FC Hawaii 14 and under girls team who took home the US Youth Soccer National Championship this weekend in Orlando, Florida.

Described by some as the Little League World Series of soccer.

the girls battled through five matches to be crowned champions after a 3-1 victory over Brandon Futbol club of Mississippi.

“I think everyone was just super excited, so we all ran out and we were all hugging each other and screaming.” FC Hawaii forward Kylie Tang told Hawaii News Now. “I think it’s just really exciting for us because we came so far and we finally accomplished what we’ve been wanting to this whole time.”

This is the first time a Hawaii team — boys or girls — has won the US Championship since 2004.

“Just our heart and I really wanted them, wanting to win, really drove them to the end.” FC Hawaii coach Jose Dydasco said. ”So it was a great team effort, everybody ran in there and did whatever they could and then came back out and so it was a great team effort.”

