Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Deputies rescue deer trapped in sewer tank

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By Cameron Aaron and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:42 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT/Gray News) - Deputies safely rescued a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank in Virginia, WYMT reports.

Officials with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook, saying they responded to a call about an animal in distress Saturday.

Deputies found a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank at a location on Rakes Ridge Road.

Deputies rescued a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank.
Deputies rescued a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank.(Dickenson County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said they worked with neighbors to rescue the deer.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two divers in their 20s apparently drowned early Sunday after getting into trouble in waters...
2 free divers dead after getting into trouble in waters off Oahu’s North Shore
Car plows into Mililani Foodland, first responders on scene
3 injured after car plows through entrance of Mililani grocery store
Police tape has blocked off Kapahulu Avenue at the scene of the barricade Friday afternoon.
Standoff suspect arrested after 8-hour barricade on Kapahulu Avenue
Aside from just housing our current population, Senator Chang said an even bigger problem is...
The Debrief: People are leaving Hawaii in droves. Can these solutions help more stay?
Honolulu police investigating an attempted murder case in Ala Moana area
Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Ala Moana area

Latest News

FILE - The grizzly attack comes amid a rise in Montana’s grizzly bear population and an...
Woman found dead after grizzly bear encounter near Yellowstone National Park
The driver crashed 120 feet down an embankment, rolling her car and hitting several large...
Woman crashes car, sleeps under tree until deputies arrive to help
Autumn Vallian, 21, was killed when her mother says shots were fired at a friend's birthday...
Pregnant woman killed in shooting at friend’s birthday party, family says
More than 35 shots fired at park, killing pregnant woman, police say