Armed suspect in hours-long standoff with police charged with terroristic threatening

Police tape has blocked off Kapahulu Avenue at the scene of the barricade Friday afternoon.
Police tape has blocked off Kapahulu Avenue at the scene of the barricade Friday afternoon.(HNN)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:10 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 25-year-old suspect in an hours-long armed standoff with police on Friday in Kapahulu has been charged with first-degree terroristic threatening.

Bail for Sheldon Young was set at $30,000.

Police say Young allegedly threatened to shoot a 69-year-old woman in a Kapahulu apartment building. He then barricaded himself in a unit on the fifth floor of the building.

The incident forced an evacuation of the building and several road closures, snarling traffic.

Young surrendered to the police after eight hours.

No injures were reported.

