Another brazen theft at Home Depot on Oahu captured on camera

It's the latest bold theft captured on video in Hawaii.
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:45 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help after another theft took place at a Home Depot store.

Police are currently looking for a masked man who tried to sprint out of the Pearl City Home Depot location with a bright orange toolbox.

HPD recently released surveillance video of the incident on June 1 around 11:30 a.m.

No one was hurt.

This video comes less than three weeks after Patrick Aceret-O’Sullivan allegedly stole a cart full of power tools from the Home Depot in Iwilei.

The 29-year-old man pleaded not guilty to the crime. However, his alleged accomplice is still on the run.

An investigation for both thefts remains ongoing.

If you have any tips, call Honolulu Crimestoppers at 808-955-8300.

